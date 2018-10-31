CFPUA begins process to reduce PFAS levels in drinking water

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - In an effort to reduce levels of PFAS in drinking water, staff from Calgon Carbon are at the Sweeney Water Treatment Plant this week replacing carbon filters.
According to a Cape Fear Public Utility Authority news release, Calgon will frequently change carbon media in seven of Sweeney's 14 filters and staff expects reduction of PFAS levels by the end of November.
Replacing filters is a temporary solution and as water demands increase in the Sweeney service area, this option will no longer be viable.
As a result, CFPUA has approved the design of a permanent upgrade to the Sweeney Plant that includes an additional set of granular activated carbon filters to reduce PFAS as part of the utility’s permanent water treatment process.
