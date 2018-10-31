Carolina Beach town leaders discuss storm drain issues

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WECT) - Carolina Beach Town Council held a workshop Tuesday to discuss storm drainage issues.
Residents came to hear what town leaders are doing to fix the growing problem of clogged storm drains and storm water flooding.
Carolina Beach resident Fred Grady says the town is working hard to get problems resolved, but he mentioned a newfound problem he’s experiencing.
“I have lived here for 15 years, 14 years with no flooding. This year, we had flooding," Grady said. "I had two and a half feet of water during (Hurricane Florence) and I had two feet during the other two rain storms we had before the hurricane so it tells me that something isn’t right.”
Town leaders say residents have requested maintenance in several areas of the town but they can’t fix all the issues fast enough.
Mayor Joe Benson says a list of prioritized locations to be repaired will be available Nov. 5. These locations based on the biggest impact to residents' health and safety.
