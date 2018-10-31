Avoid sex offenders while trick-or-treating with these tools

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has launched a sex offender registry called OffenderWatch. It’s the nation’s leading sex offender registry management tool.
Fill out the address, city and zip code of the area you’ll be trick-or-treating, and the map will mark homes of registered sex offenders.
Click here for the OffenderWatch tool.
The state of North Carolina also has a sex offender registry, which can be found here.
Parents can also download the Offender Locator Lite app, available in the App Store and on Google Play.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.