Wilmington man indicted on murder charge after assault victim dies

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT)- A man was indicted on a second-degree murder charge Monday after he allegedly assaulted another man in the Safeway Food Market in Wilmington in March.
The victim, Edward Pearson, later died from his injuries. After learning of the indictment, Pearson’s family said they’re one step closer to justice, but nothing will bring Edward back.
“My brother was the kind of person that would help anyone that asked, would give you the last dollar in his pocket, would help you move or build or whatever you needed him to do," David Pearson, Edward’s brother, said. "He always thought of others before himself.”
Police said the incident started when Pearson witnessed the suspect, Hakeem Sanders, fighting with his girlfriend in the store.
Pearson told the girlfriend not to go back outside, the suspect overheard him, and allegedly attacked Pearson.
“The initial act of him trying to help someone was not a surprise at all," David said. "The surprise was to know that he lost his life in doing so. The words Good Samaritan is a grand title, but it still doesn’t bring him back.”
The suspect’s girlfriend, Alessia Davis, was also indicted Monday for felony obstructing justice and accessory after the fact for allegedly lying to police in the investigation.
