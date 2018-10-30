Vikings and Wildcats to renew rivalry on football field

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - New Hanover and Hoggard high schools are separated by less than five miles, and it doesn’t matter the sport, the rivalry between the two schools is intense.
That rivalry will be renewed Friday when New Hanover hosts the Vikings for a football showdown at Legion Stadium at 7 p.m.
“It will be a packed house with a lot of energy,” said Hoggard coach Craig Underwood. “Even if both teams came into the game winless, it would be a great atmosphere.”
Hoggard (7-1) is starting to click on the offensive side the ball. The Vikings have scored 40 or more points in each of their last for games.
“It’s just rhythm and repetition in practice, and it translates to the game field,” said senior wide receiver Chris Toudle. “Our chemistry is high, and we have been coming together as a team and one offense.”
New Hanover (6-2) is coming off a subpar performance in a 14-7 victory over North Brunswick. The Wildcats trailed the Scorpions 7-0 at halftime.
“Last game was pretty rough with the conditions and everything,” NHHS senior quarterback Blake Walston said. “Hopefully we can come out and practice hard and come out and play on Friday.”
The Wildcats will likely be motivated by last year’s 34-7 loss to Hoggard that ended their chance at a perfect season.
“They know,” said New Hanover head coach Earl Smith. “They remember how embarrassed they were and for us to be in the game Friday night, we are going to have to play flawless. We can’t be playing like we did last week.”
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.