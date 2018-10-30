Trump to visit Pittsburgh, where an uneasy welcome awaits

Trump is once again called upon to step into the all-too-frequent role of national consoler after the worst instance of anti-Semitic violence in American history. He faces an uneasy welcome on Tuesday in the anguished community of Squirrel Hill, home to the Tree of Life synagogue where 11 people were gunned down during Sabbath services. The president's visit to the Pittsburgh neighborhood, where Novy and Dvir both live, comes as he struggles to balance appeals for national unity with partisan campaign rhetoric just a week before contentious midterm elections.