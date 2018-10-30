Trick-or-Treating safety tips

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Halloween is just a few days away so now is the time for the final preparations for the costumes, planning the best candy routes and also making sure that the kids have ultimately, a fun and safe trick-or-treating experience.
Some safety tips to follow this Halloween are:
Provide adult supervision: While providing adult supervision you get to keep an eye on your children but also get to make memories and take lots of pictures of them in their costumes.
Stay off the roads as much as possible: All the excitement of running from house to house can sometimes mean that the children run out into the middle of the road. Make sure when going door to door that the kids check both ways and stay on sidewalks as much as possible.
Check candy before consuming: As tempting as it is to rip open the wrapper and indulge in the sugar, be sure to check that the candy is properly sealed and don’t eat any homemade treats.
Make sure costumes have some sort of nighttime visual: Costumes should have some sort of reflector device so others can see them on roadways. This could be from reflective tape on back of costumes, glow sticks and even a flashlight.
Make sure costumes are safe: As terrifying as your little pirate, ghoul or goblin wants to be makes sure that their costume wont cause harm to themselves or others. Costume accessories shouldn’t be too long or sharp, masks shouldn’t interfere with vision and the costumes should fit properly to avoid tripping or entanglement.
Use extra caution while driving: According to Safe Kids Worldwide, “on average, twice as many child pedestrians are killed while walking on Halloween compared to any other day of the year, and more than 70 percent of accidents occur away from an intersection or crosswalk.” Keep your car parked if you can and walk your candy routes. If you are on the roads be aware of your surroundings and drive slower.
Everyone have a fun, spooky, and safe Halloween making memories and filling up bags full of candy!
