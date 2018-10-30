Surf City crews begin collecting beach debris left behind by hurricane

There will be two staging sites for debris after it's collected. (Castleberry, Tony)
October 30, 2018 at 3:17 PM EST - Updated October 30 at 3:17 PM

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Debris removal has begun on the beach at Surf City and town leaders say the collection process should take about two weeks.

According to a Town of Surf City Facebook post, crews are beginning at the north end of town and moving south toward the pier.

A staging site for the debris will be set up at Broadway.

Since the trucks cannot fit through the pier’s pilings, construction vehicles will shift to the other side of the pier and move south. A staging site for that debris will be located at the Kinston beach access.

