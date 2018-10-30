State lawmaker assails ‘extortion’ as porn filmmaker accuses him of assault on set

DERRY, NH (WMUR/CNN) - A California adult filmmaker is suing a New Hampshire lawmaker for allegedly assaulting him during a pornographic movie shoot.
State Rep. Frank Sapareto has dismissed the lawsuit, calling it extortion.
"This is a political hit job,” Sapareto said. “This is election season right now, and right now, that's what you do, is you accuse someone."
In the lawsuit, filmmaker Jonathan Carter says he formed a company with Sapareto to produce adult movies and claims Sapareto wanted to star in the first film.
Carter's attorney, Eric Dubin, said he has screen shots of Sapareto on camera, with a woman.
"I have seven hours of video footage of Mr. Sapareto filming adult scenes,” he said.
The attorney added, "We're seeking both damages for the assault as well as punitive damages for the intense conduct of assaulting Mr. Carter."
Sapareto said it’s all a scam, and he got into business with Carter thinking he did tourism.
"I haven't seen any of these things,” he said. “Again, he's a master of this, it’s what he does for a living. And that's what he told me: If I didn't give him the money, he was going to destroy my political career."
The civil suit says Sapareto became upset during filming, and the next day he went to Carter's house and assaulted him.
Sapareto also denied that.
"The police checked into all of that and found it was all untrue. All of this,” he said. “But since he knew I had a previous issue, that he figured he would capitalize on that. This is a political hit job just before the election, and I'm already going to file extortion charges against him."
The accusation comes as Sapareto is running for re-election in his district.
Copyright 2018 WMUR via CNN. All rights reserved.