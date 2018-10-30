‘Something’s going on there that’s not right': 911 recordings reveal family’s concern for woman found dead in Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, NC (WECT) - Two family members concerned for Susan Copenhaver’s well-being said they feared something was “not right” at her home in Oak Island, where Copenhaver was found dead Thursday morning.
In 911 calls released Monday, Susan’s sister and son told Brunswick County Dispatch they thought Julia may have harmed or killed Susan.
The son described "a psychotic break" Julia might have had and he and Susan's sister told dispatch Julia had been hospitalized, but was not taking prescribed medication after signing herself out against medical advice.
"She's been having this delusion that she's public enemy No. 1, that my mom is out to get her," the son said. "I kept asking, 'Is mom alive?' and one of the times she said, 'No.' She said she's in the closet or something."
During the sister’s 911 call, she said Julia disappeared from her northern Virginia home and when the son called Susan’s Oak Island residence, Julia picked up the phone. When he asked to speak to Susan, the sone was told by Julia that he couldn’t do that.
The sister alluded to a what she thought might be a grisly scene.
“Something’s going on there that’s not right,” the sister said of Susan’s home. “My brother in law called up hysterical thinking that my niece has harmed my sister. I’m not sure what (authorities) are going into here, OK?”
The son told dispatch Julia abruptly left northern Virginia in their father's Tahoe, but the family didn't know where she was going.
Once Susan's son was able to contact Julia, he said she told him she arrived in Oak Island around 2 a.m.
“I called my mom’s cellphone a few minutes ago and my sister answered it,” Susan’s son said. “She was like, ‘I had to defend myself.’”
Julia, who is being held under no bond in the Brunswick County Jail, is charged with first-degree murder and when she let police into the home on Thursday, she was wearing a sweatshirt and sweatpants covered in the victim’s blood.
