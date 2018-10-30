Pender Co. Schools sets plan for hurricane make-up days

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Pender County Schools asked for public input while making a decision on revising the school calendar after Hurricane Florence and the public responded.
A survey sent by PCS received 4,600 responses and more than 700 comments and at a Pender Board of Education meeting Tuesday, the option favored by staff and members of the community was selected.
Tasked with devising a plan to make up a minimum of 10 student days and seven staff workdays, a 25-member committee, using community feedback, came up with several options.
The choice approved in a 3-2 vote by the board includes the following changes to the traditional student calendar:
- Nov. 6 (Election Day) becomes a student day
- Nov. 21 (vacation day) becomes an early release day
- Dec. 20 (early release day) becomes a full student day
- Dec. 21 (vacation day) becomes a student day
- Jan. 22 (mandatory staff workday) becomes a student day
- March 11 (mandatory staff workday) becomes a student day
- June 10-13 (staff workdays) become student days
- June 14 (vacation day) becomes an early release day
- June 17-20 becomes two mandatory and two optional staff workdays
Adding days was the preferred option because there was concern that extending school days might affect bus schedules, possibly creating longer commute times for some students. Making the school day longer to make up lost time is still an option in case winter or otherwise inclement weather forces schools to close.
