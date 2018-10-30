Pecan Harvest Festival canceled

“This was not an easy decision, but after much thought and consideration we could not in good conscience put additional stress on the business owners and merchants in Whiteville,” organizers said on the festival’s website. “Some of the businesses have reopened, while others continue their recovery effort. Please reach out and show your support of the people and businesses in our community. We and many others recognize the need of the people in our community to connect and there are plans underway to schedule an event at Vineland Depot later in November.”