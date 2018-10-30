Ohio band playing show for Castle Hayne church damaged by Florence

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Hurricane Florence caused so much damage to St. Stanislaus Catholic Church that this year’s Polish Festival had to be canceled, but the Chardon Polka Band is still going to play even though the show isn’t in southeastern NC.
Band member Jake Kouwe joined WECT’s Ashlea Kosikowski on Tuesday’s News Now to discuss the band’s plan to live stream a benefit show in Chadron, Ohio, on Nov. 3.
“I’ve had stuff get canceled before, but never have I heard someone so sad to see their event go by the wayside that these guys,” Kouwe said of the festival organizers at St. Stan’s. “We immediately started brainstorming and the only thing we’re really good for is playing polka music. We’re gonna throw a gig in Ohio for some of our Ohio fans this Saturday when the Polish Fest would be at a local church here in Chardon.”
Money collected at the show will be given to St. Stanislaus Church, which is where the Chardon Polka Band usually plays an annual show for the Polish Festival.
In addition to the music, a bake sale will be held in Chardon and all the money raised will be given to church staff to give to those in need, but Kouwe hopes St. Stan’s will keep some for church repairs.
“They’ll distribute (the funds) and I told them, ‘Please, fix the church up,’” Kouwe said. “Everybody’s psyched to be a part of it. ... If we can use (music) to bring even a little encouragement to Castle Hayne, that’d be great.”
