Ohio band playing show for Castle Hayne church damaged by Florence

“I’ve had stuff get canceled before, but never have I heard someone so sad to see their event go by the wayside that these guys,” Kouwe said of the festival organizers at St. Stan’s. “We immediately started brainstorming and the only thing we’re really good for is playing polka music. We’re gonna throw a gig in Ohio for some of our Ohio fans this Saturday when the Polish Fest would be at a local church here in Chardon.”