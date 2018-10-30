NEWS NOW: 3 children killed at bus stop in IN; Trump visits Pittsburgh

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Three children, all of the same family, were hit and killed by a vehicle this morning in Indiana while they were getting on a school bus. A fourth child was injured and taken by helicopter to a nearby hospital.
WECT's Bill Murray will have the latest details in this tragedy on News Now at 11.
President Donald Trump is planning to make a stop in Pittsburgh today to “express the support of the American people and to grieve with the Pittsburgh community,” according to the White House.
He faces an uneasy welcome on Tuesday in the anguished community of Squirrel Hill, home to the Tree of Life synagogue where 11 people were gunned down during Sabbath services.
Local and religious leaders were divided on whether Trump should visit.
Learn more about his visit, also during News Now at 11.
You may have caught his story last night on WECT News at 6 - Jacob Tippet was ready to enter the workforce after high school graduation. Taking a different approach to education, he saw the value in mentors and apprenticeship programs versus heaping debts caused by student loans.
Now, 21 years old, Tippet owns his own business and is financially ahead of most of his peers, but his lack of credit history, partially caused by not taking on student loans, is preventing him from getting a loan. It's a catch 22.
Tippet will join WECT's Bill Murray on News Now at 11 to talk about why he chose the path he did and how he's become so successful at such a young age.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.