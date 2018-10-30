Neighborhood forced to cancel trick or treating due to Florence-related damage

SHALLOTTE, NC (WECT) - The Lakes of Lockwood neighborhood in Shallotte survived Hurricane Florence with few issues.
But since the storm, sinkholes caused by an abundance of rain have forced the community to cancel trick or treating this Halloween.
Lisa Hildebrand, secretary of the Lakes of Lockwood property owners association, said hundreds of trick-or-treaters typically flock to the neighborhood because it is safe and well lit.
After a community meeting, neighbors agreed the sinkholes pose too large a risk to allow children to trick or treat there this year.
“Overall, the community felt it was the safest solution. We just don’t want any children hurt," Hildebrand said. "We have regrets that we have to do it, but it is a necessity. Trick or treat is one of my personal favorites so it was really hard to make it a no go for trick-or-treat night.”
Hildebrand said there have been several small sinkholes in addition to the two large ones.
“It’s just the amount of rain and it can only take so much and so it’s causing a problem but we’re working on repairs," she said. "It’s a little tricky because our neighborhood was very blessed through the entire storm season and a lot of the companies who help us are dealing with much bigger problems.”
Part of a road in the neighborhood has also been damaged, making travel in and out difficult.
Hildebrand suggested another safe neighborhood for those who planned to trick or treat in Lakes of Lockwood, with the promise her community will be ready next Halloween.
“Lockwood Folly is right down the street and it’s a very large neighborhood," she said. "I’m sure there’s lots of participation. It’s also very safe and kid friendly so hopefully they will get our overflow and next year, we’ll be back in business.”
