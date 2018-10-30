NCDOT set to open temporary bridge over U.S. 421

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Crews with the North Carolina Department of Transportation are inching closer to opening a temporary bridge over U.S. 421.
More than 500 feet of U.S. 421 near the New Hanover-Pender County line was washed away by floodwaters from Hurricane Florence. DOT officials previously announced that they planned to have a temporary, two-lane bridge open by the end of October.
Andrew Barksdale, a spokesperson for the N.C. Department of Transportation, said crews hope to finish restriping the temporary bridge by Wednesday afternoon.
Barksdale said once the temporary bridge is in place, crews will start working on the first of two permanent, two-lane bridges that will return all four lanes to U.S. 421.
Once the first permanent bridge is in place, crews will reroute traffic off the temporary bridge and onto the new bridge, then begin work on the second of the permanent bridges.
Barksdale said crews hope to finish by fall of 2019.
