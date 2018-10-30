Motorcyclist dies after colliding with trash truck

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a trash truck in New Hanover County Tuesday morning, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.
The crash happened around 8:50 a.m. on Sidbury Road near the intersection with Island Creek Drive.
According to Highway Patrol officials, a Pink Trash truck traveling west on Sidbury Road was attempting to make a right turn onto Island Creek Drive when a motorcycle, driven by 25-year-old Andrew Hartwell, approached from behind at a high rate of speed.
Hartwell was unable to stop and hit the trash truck as it was making the right turn. The motorcycle overturned and came to the rest in a private yard.
Officials say Hartwell, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene.
No impairment is suspected and no charges will be filed.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.