Motorcyclist dies after colliding with trash truck

By Clint Bullock | October 30, 2018 at 4:49 PM EST - Updated October 30 at 4:57 PM

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a trash truck in New Hanover County Tuesday morning, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 8:50 a.m. on Sidbury Road near the intersection with Island Creek Drive.

According to Highway Patrol officials, a Pink Trash truck traveling west on Sidbury Road was attempting to make a right turn onto Island Creek Drive when a motorcycle, driven by 25-year-old Andrew Hartwell, approached from behind at a high rate of speed.

Hartwell was unable to stop and hit the trash truck as it was making the right turn. The motorcycle overturned and came to the rest in a private yard.

Officials say Hartwell, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene.

No impairment is suspected and no charges will be filed.

