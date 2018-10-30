Midterm Elections: Polling places affected by Hurricane Florence

SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - Hurricane Florence damaged countless buildings in Southeastern North Carolina, and polling places for the Nov. 6 general election were not immune.
Earlier this month, the North Carolina General Assembly passed a measure allowing county boards of election to move polling places to new locations within a voting precinct on an emergency basis, if the building was seriously damaged by Florence and the board votes unanimously on the issue.
Voters should have been notified by mail if their location has changed.
Regardless of new locations, polls will still be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.
The legislation also allows absentee ballots to be counted through Nov. 15, as long as they are postmarked by 5 p.m. Nov. 6.
Two polling places will change in New Hanover County as a direct result of Hurricane Florence:
- W30 – Usually located at VFW Branch on Carolina Beach Road, NOW located at J.C. Roe Center at 2875 Worth Drive, Wilmington, NC, 28412
- H12 – Usually Located at Lutheran Church of Reconciliation on Market Street, NOW located at Blair Elementary School at 416 Edgewater Club Road, Wilmington, NC, 28411
- W24 – The voting enclosure has moved from the UNCW Warwick Center to the UNCW Burney Center, as classes were forced to relocate to the Warwick Center after Florence.
New Hanover County also has other polling place changes unrelated to Florence damage:
- H01 - will now vote at Cape Fear Christian Church located at 811 College Rd. N., Wilmington, NC, 28405
- FP03 - will now vote at Kure Beach Community Center located at 118 Third Ave. N., Kure Beach, NC, 28449
- The entrance to the voting enclosure at precinct FP04 (Myrtle Grove Middle School) has changed. Voters should now use the entrance on the left-side of the school that directly enters the gym.
- The voting enclosure for precinct CF06 has moved from the Life Center at Northside Baptist Church to the Northside Kids Check-In Room at Northside Baptist Church.
You can lookup your polling location using New Hanover County’s interactive map.
No polling places in Brunswick County were damaged by Hurricane Florence, according to Board of Elections director Sara Knott.
However, two polling places have relocated due to other reasons:
- Bolivia Precinct - No longer at the Brunswick County Government Complex, Building H, but is now at the Brunswick County Cooperative Extension Training Center, Building N, 25 Referendum Drive NE, Bolivia, NC, 28422
- Secession 2 Precinct - No longer at the Holden Beach EOC, but is now at the Caison’s Creek Clubhouse, 1720 Caison’s Creek Drive SW, Supply, NC, 28462
Pender County has one precinct affected by Hurricane Florence:
- Middle Holly – Voters for Precinct MH07 will NOW vote at the Maple Hill Volunteer Fire Department, located at 115 N Old Maple Hill Road, Maple Hill NC, 28454
One polling place in Columbus County was affected by Hurricane Florence:
- P14 – Voters who usually vote at the Union Hall Local 738 will now vote at the Ransom Event Center at 2696 General Howe Highway, Riegelwood NC, 28456
One polling location in Dublin was severely damaged:
- Bethel Precinct – Voters who usually use the Lion’s Club Building will now vote at Singletary United Methodist Church in the Fellowship Hall, located at 241 Third Street, Dublin, NC, 28332
Early Voting locations in all counties will be open through Nov. 3. Standard accommodations for those with disabilities are still in place.
Those with specific questions about their polling place, voter registration or other election concerns should contact their county’s board of elections.
- New Hanover County – (910) 798-7330
- Brunswick County - (910) 253-2620
- Pender County – (910) 259-1220
- Columbus County - (910) 640-6609
- Bladen County – (910) 862-6951
