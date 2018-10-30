Meal prices returning to normal at New Hanover County Schools on Thursday

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools will return to its normal meal prices beginning Thursday, Nov. 1.
Students were receiving free breakfast and lunch after returning to class after Hurricane Florence.
Applications for free and reduced lunch are still being accepted and can be found here.
The breakfast price for students in Kindergarten through Grade 12 is $1.35, free if student receives reduced price meals.
The lunch price for students in Kindergarten through Grade 8 is $2.55 and Grades 9 – 12 is $2.60.
Reduced lunch prices for students in Kindergarten through Grade 12 is .40 cents.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.