KNOW HIM? Detectives need help ID’ing alleged e-cig thief

CALABASH, NC (WECT) - Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of e-cigarette devices from a Calabash convenience store last week.
Authorities say the suspect entered the Minuteman Convenience store, located at 9011 Beach Drive, around 6 p.m. on Oct. 24 and swiped around $500 worth of e-cigarettes.
Anyone with information should contact Det. Benfield at 910-253-2796 or 910-713-6106.
