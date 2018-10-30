KNOW HIM? Detectives need help ID’ing alleged e-cig thief

Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of e-cigarette devices from a Calabash convenience store last week. (Source: BCSO)
By Clint Bullock | October 30, 2018 at 11:07 AM EST - Updated October 30 at 11:07 AM

CALABASH, NC (WECT) - Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of e-cigarette devices from a Calabash convenience store last week.

Authorities say the suspect entered the Minuteman Convenience store, located at 9011 Beach Drive, around 6 p.m. on Oct. 24 and swiped around $500 worth of e-cigarettes.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Benfield at 910-253-2796 or 910-713-6106.

