Inmates to Entrepreneurs celebrates graduation of first Wilmington class

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - On Tuesday, a group of graduates are prepared for a fresh start after celebrating the completion of entrepreneurship training.
The non-profit Inmates to Entrepreneurs, which provides free entrepreneurship education and mentorship to people with criminal records, will graduate its first class in Wilmington at 6 p.m. at 128 South St.
The students have completed the non-profit’s free eight-week course covering modules on entrepreneurship essential skills.
At the graduation, TRU Colors Brewing Chairman George Taylor will speak along with Inmates to Entrepreneurs co-founder Brian Hamilton.
Hamilton founded the non-profit in 1992, according to a press release.
"The organization's eight-week course is offered in cities across North Carolina, and its one-day entrepreneurship seminars are being offered across the country through a national tour that kicks off in New York City next month," the press release said.
The entrepreneurship training has helped thousands of people in more than 50 correctional institutions.
