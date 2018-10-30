Hiring fair: Best Buy looks to bring in seasonal employees

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Best Buy is gearing up to hire more employees for the holiday shopping season. The electronic store will hold a hiring fair in Wilmington Thursday, Nov. 1 for seasonal positions.
You can apply in-person or online for jobs ranging from sales, customer service, merchandising to inventory. Interviews will take place the same day.
Despite having been closed to customers for weeks after Hurricane Florence, Best Buy continued to provide employees with work at other locations or by doing community service in the wake of the storm.
Best Buy’s corporate office is working to ensure the damaged store on South College Road is open by mid-November. The electronic big box staple took a severe hit from Hurricane Florence and has been closed since.
Best Buy offers a flexible schedule, competitive wages, 401k eligibility and an employee discount.
Thursday’s hiring fair will take place at Best Buy on College Road, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
