Give hope to pets left homeless after Hurricane Florence

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Pets who ended up homeless following Hurricane Florence will get help this week.
Heidi’s Hope for Homeless Animals, Inc. will hold a pet donation drive on Thursday, Nov. 1 through Sunday, Nov. 4 at several businesses in Wilmington.
According to Trish Arnold, one of the organizers of the event, donations can be made in advance at the following locations:
- Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, 1930 Eastwood Rd Ste 108, Wilmington, NC 28403
- The Crest Fitness Club, Lumina Commons Shopping Center
- PetSmart Mayfaire, 6806 Parker Farm Drive
Items needed include:
- Dog Food
- Cat Food
- Collars
- Leashes
- Blankets
- Crates
- Carriers
- Kitty Litter/Boxes
- Dog Houses
- Toys
- Treats
Arnold said shelters are filled to capacity with animals waiting to be placed in shelters or with animal rescue groups. The donations can prevent more animals from entering into animal shelters and can help keep these pets stay with their families who have been severely impacted by Hurricane Florence.
For additional information about the drive, contact Arnold at trish_arnold@bellsouth.net.
