First Alert Forecast: cool Tuesday, warm Wednesday

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! With Halloween and a 49-hour weekend coming up, this is a huge fall forecast for your First Alert Weather Team. And to that end: we're still tracking a warming high pressure system for the middle of this week and a showery cold front for Friday. As you check out your latest First Alert Planning Forecast for the Cape Fear Region, make sure to note:
- a bight but cool and crisp Tuesday.
- a still sunny but much warmer Halloween with temperatures in the 70s pre-sunset and 60s post-twilight. Sunset is 6:19. Twilight ends at 6:45.
- a spike in shower and perhaps gusty storm chances Friday – particularly in the afternoon and evening as the timing looks now.
- a cool, generally quiet “Fall Back” weekend weather as Daylight Saving Time ends Saturday night. Set your clocks back to gain an extra hour!
