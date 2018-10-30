Duke Energy customers upset after receiving estimated bills following Florence

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - After losing power for days, and in some cases weeks, following Hurricane Florence, many Duke Energy customers were expecting lower than normal power bills.
However, 250,000 customers received estimated bills following Florence, with many much higher than a typical bill. Hundreds of customers took to WECT’s Community Voice Facebook Page to voice their frustrations.
Jeff Brooks, a Duke Energy representative, talked with WECT’s Alex Guarino via Skype on Tuesday to explain. Brooks said due to storm damage, meter readers were not able to get accurate meter readings.
Due to regulations, Duke is required to send monthly bills, so the company sent estimated statements.
Understanding your Duke Energy bill following Hurricane Florence
1. Check to see if your bill says “estimated” next to the amount due.
2. The estimated amount is calculated based on an average from the previous billing statement, and the 2017 billing statement for the same time period.
3. An accurate bill will be sent during the next billing cycle. That bill will reflect actual usage for the two billing periods following Hurricane Florence.
Payment options for estimated bills
1. Customers who have received an estimated bill can opt not to pay the bill during this billing cycle without late fees or penalties.
2. If a customer chooses not to pay the estimated bill, they will be required to pay next month’s adjusted bill in full. This bill will reflect accurate usage for two billing cycles.
3. Customers may also choose to pay their estimated bill in part or in full. Any excess paid will be credited to the next month’s bill.
Duke Energy’s response
Many in the community are struggling in the aftermath of Florence and a costlier energy bill caused additional stress for some.
When asked if sending estimated bills was the wrong approach, Brooks said, "We do our best to communicate what we can and include that on the bills so they understand that. We apologize if that experience was unclear or caused undue stress for anyone.”
Brooks said customers who are concerned with their bill should wait until they receive their next bill since the adjusted amount should accurately reflect usage, taking into account the days without power. Brooks said customers who lost power will not pay for the time without power.
“Everything is consumption based so if your power is off, you’re not consuming electricity so you would not be charged for electricity you did not use during that time period,” Brooks said.
Customers who lost their homes or are experiencing financial hardships due to the storm are encouraged to call Duke to go over potential options.
Some bills were less costly than usual following the storm. Brooks explained that, based on the customer’s billing cycle, some did not receive estimated bills.
“If your billing cycle fell during the period during Hurricane Florence restoration, you may get an estimated bill," he said. "If your billing cycle is a little bit later than that, you may get an actual bill. You’ll know on your bill by looking next to the amount. It will say ‘estimated.’”
Brooks added Duke is working to install smart meter technology in our area to avoid these issues during future storms.
“This is new meter technology that allows us to remotely read usage at the meter over a secure network so one of the advantages of that technology is that we don’t have to send a meter reader out to get that information," Brooks said. "We’ll be able to get that information directly through our secure network so that will actually, in the future, be able to alleviate some of these issues with estimated bills.”
