Deputy injured in wreck while in pursuit of vehicle after Dollar General armed robbery

WHITEVILLE, NC (WECT) - Two armed men robbed a Dollar General in Whiteville Monday night and a deputy was injured while in pursuit of a suspicious vehicle shortly afterward, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials say that two men entered the Dollar General located at 25 Dock Road shortly after 9:30 p.m.
The suspects, who had their faces covered and who were both armed with firearms, demanded money from a safe.
After emptying the safe, the suspects fired shots in the store in an attempt to damage surveillance equipment.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were following a suspicious vehicle after the robbery.
A deputy was involved in a vehicle accident during the pursuit and sustained minor injuries. The accident is being investigated by the N.C. State Highway Patrol.
Anyone with information on the armed robbery is asked to contact Det. Rockenbach at 910-640-6629.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.