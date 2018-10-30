Crews tear down popular restaurant damaged by Hurricane Florence

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - It was demolition day for Holland’s Shelter Creek Restaurant on Tuesday. The building was torn down due to Hurricane Florence damage.
Twelve feet of floodwater filled the restaurant and picked the building up off of its foundation, so owner Stephen Holland said he didn’t have a choice but to rebuild. The restaurant has been in the area for almost 40 years, and also flooded after Hurricane Floyd in the 1999.
According to Holland, Floyd left about five feet of water and repairs were made.
This time, repair work wasn’t possible.
Loyal customers came to watch the demolition Tuesday along with Holland and restaurant employees. Holland said watching his livelihood turned into rubble was like watching a piece of himself disappear.
“It takes a lot more to build it than it does to take it down, so if you’re not depressed now, then something is wrong," Holland said. "But, most of my life I’ve believed in the Lord, so whichever way he tells me to go, I’ll do it.”
He told his customers not to count him out yet, but said the only things holding him back from rebuilding are his age and money.
