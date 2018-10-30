COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Hoggard High School teacher wants books to build a classroom library

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - This week’s Community Classroom features Ms. Ray’s project called Reading Rockstars.
Ms. Ray teaches special education in grades 9-12 at Hoggard High School. Through Donors Choose, she’s hoping to build a classroom library for her students.
"We're also asking for lamination sheets and Velcro so we can adapt and meet the needs of my students,” Ray says. “We also need sensory equipment. We have a lot of kids who like to fidget and we don't necessarily have all the things that they need and we're also working on social skills through playing games. I think I have Sorry (game) and we use that to promote social skills.
Ray still needs a little over three hundred dollars on the donors choose website to fully fund her project.
If you would lilke to contribute to her class project, click here.
