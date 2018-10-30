Carolina Beach leaders opt to drop early bird price, remove blue barrels from Freeman Park

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WECT) - Carolina Beach leaders decided to reduce the early-bird pricing for Freeman Park during town council workshop Tuesday.
Council members voted to dropped the annual permit price for those who purchase them in person Dec. 1-15 from the planned $150 to $100. After Dec. 15, the annual permit price will be $200.
In the same motion, the council decided to remove the blue trash cans in Freeman Park and replace them with a two or three dumpsters.
The move to remove the blue cans was to eliminate trash being left by the cans along with reducing the labor cost of removing the trash.
“When we put the blue barrels out there and they get full, and people just put their bag (of trash) right next to it, and say, ‘Hey, I tried,’” said council member Steve Shuttleworth. “That creates the labor problem where the can truck goes out has to pick the can up and then the follow-along guy has to pick up the extra trash. So reducing it to maybe to a couple of locations with those white roll-off dumpsters, that’s going to drastically reduce our cost.”
Carolina Beach Fire Chief Alan Griffin discussed ways to replace the town’s lifeguard stands Tuesday.
All 18 of Carolina Beach’s lifeguard stands were either swept away or severely damaged by Hurricane Florence.
Griffin said he expects FEMA to reimburse the town for replacement stands if they are similar in kind and value to the previous stands.
Griffin presented two options for the stands.
The first would replace all 18 stands with similar designs to the ones that were damaged by the storm. The total cost would be $90,00, which staff members believe would be reimbursed by FEMA.
The second option would be to replace 16 of the lifeguard stands with similar designs to the ones that were in place. Also, the two stands that flank the Carolina Beach boardwalk would be replaced with bigger stands. The total cost would be about $100,000 but the whole amount may not be reimbursed by FEMA.
Griffin said the hope is that the two stands at the end of the boardwalk would be more aesthetically pleasing for visitors.
“We’ve got a lot of different designs we’re kicking around that would be welcoming to the boardwalk area,” Griffin said.
Griffin said he plans to bring a proposal to the council in December so the stands would be ready by April.
The council also heard presentations from two contractors – Waste Industries and Pink Trash – vying for the town’s solid waste contract.
Town staff is expected to bring recommendations to the council at its Nov. 13 meetings.
Three contractors gave presentations on their proposals to handle the town’s parking management - Lanier Parking, Republic Parking and SP Plus.
