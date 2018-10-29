WPD investigating weekend shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A man was injured in a shooting in Wilmington Sunday morning.
According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to North Liberty Court shortly after 9 a.m. after a ShotSpotter notification.
Police located a 29-year-old man in the area suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.
If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.