WPD investigating weekend shooting

October 29, 2018 at 9:06 AM EST - Updated October 29 at 9:06 AM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A man was injured in a shooting in Wilmington Sunday morning.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to North Liberty Court shortly after 9 a.m. after a ShotSpotter notification.

Police located a 29-year-old man in the area suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”

