Wilmington rabbi responds to shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue

“Whenever a tragedy happens we hear people say our thoughts and prayers are with you and then we hear thoughts and prayers are not enough," Losben-Ostrov said. "There something that we say in our prayers which is that we have to pray as if everything depends on God, but act as if everything depends on us. As a result of this we need both right now today, the day after, we as a community need to come together. As a Jewish community to pray, to feel safe and to lend support. I look forward and hope to have that support from the interfaith community as well.”