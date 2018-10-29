Wilmington rabbi responds to shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Less than 24 hours after what many are calling the worst act of antisemitism in American history, Rabbi Emily Losben-Ostrov of the Temple of Israel, preached a message of love and unity.
“Whenever a tragedy happens we hear people say our thoughts and prayers are with you and then we hear thoughts and prayers are not enough," Losben-Ostrov said. "There something that we say in our prayers which is that we have to pray as if everything depends on God, but act as if everything depends on us. As a result of this we need both right now today, the day after, we as a community need to come together. As a Jewish community to pray, to feel safe and to lend support. I look forward and hope to have that support from the interfaith community as well.”
Losben-Ostrov talked at length about a need for society to start viewing fellow human beings as human, instead of placing people into categories. She also discussed a need for communities to come together.
“One of the things that I actually fear is the fear. I don’t want to let such a tragedy like this cause anyone to be afraid to have faith, to be afraid to practice their own faith whether it’s being Jewish, or being Muslim, or being Christian,” she said.
The suspected gunman was armed with an assault rifle and three handguns, authorities said. He was charged Saturday with 29 federal counts, including 11 counts of use of a firearm to commit murder and 11 counts of obstruction of the exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death and other counts.
“An attack on an African-American, an attack on a Jew, an attack on a Democrat, Republican is an attack on the American family and on the human race and we are forgetting that,” Losben-Ostrov said.
A vigil was held Sunday for members of not just the Jewish community, but members of the community in general Sunday. The vigil was standing room only. She said she hopes faith leaders in the community will begin to work together to create an interfaith response in the coming days.
“One of the most important values is in Judaism is what we call Tikkun olam, to repair the world. Right now the world needs a lot of repair and we’re not going to shrink away from that we’re going to do it and I just hope that anyone out there in this community Jewish or not will work together,” she said.
In regards to security, she said they will continue to be open to welcoming to the community, but will have to learn a way to take further measures.
“Our doors will be open. We will have to learn to take the stronger security measures but we will not let this shut us off. And we’re not going to let that stop us from spreading joy and love, some of our most important values,” Losben-Ostrov said.
