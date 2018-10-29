Wilmington, New Hanover County considering details, cost of Echo Farms Park

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Plans are progressing for the multi-jurisdictional project to build a new part at Echo Farms.
Documents obtained by WECT indicate the the city of Wilmington and New Hanover County have begun drilling down into the details of what the new park will look like — and how much building it will cost.
There are two options laid out in the conversations, “Sketch A” and “Sketch B,” and they would cost $3,555,143 and $3,350,229, respectively. The main difference in the price would be work done to the pool and additional amenities outlined in Sketch A.
For both plans, the most expensive project will be the construction of a new tennis center, which would include restrooms for the tennis courts and pool, as well as an office and concessions area, with a total cost of $960,000.
Sketch B would allot $18,000 to demolish the pool facility, while Sketch A includes additional efforts to bring the pool back up to code and build a new fence, totaling $29,500.
Existing tennis courts will be resurfaced, and there will be four or five new courts built, adding $240,000 or $300,000, respectively.
Both plans also include projects to upgrade the lighting, irrigation, stormwater infrastructure and other general site elements.
Sketch A - $3,555,143
- New tennis courts (5): $300,000
- Playground: $75,000
- Pool improvements: $29,500
- Tennis area shade structures: $50,000
Sketch B - $3,350,729
- New tennis courts (4): $240,000
- Pool demolition: $18,000
Both Plans
- New tennis building (with restrooms, offices and concessions): $960,000
- Tennis court lighting: $400,000
- Stormwater infrastructure improvements: $50,000
- Tennis area observation deck: $20,000
- Existing tennis court resurfacing: $10,000
- Picnic tables (6): $12,000
The project was already going to be phased, with the first round of effort focusing on design and engineering, with construction starting in force in 2019.
The new plans further break out those phases into the cost for each year of the next five years, as well as how much each government will be expected to pay.
- Year 1 ($692,000): Design, demolition, sidewalk repairs, lighting for existing tennis courts, repairs to existing tennis courts, minor parking improvements
- Year 2 ($1.4 million): Additional demolition, additional parking lot improvements, new tennis and pool building, signs
- Year 3 ($640,000): Trail construction, site furnishing, landscaping
- Year 4 ($640,000): Construction of new tennis courts, new court lighting, shade structures and observation deck, sidewalks
- Year 5 ($85,000): Playground and various loose ends
In the end, New Hanover County is still responsible for 60 percent of the cost, with Wilmington reimbursing the remaining 40 percent. Exact totals would depend on which elements the governments decide to pursue.
New Hanover County spokesperson Jessica Loeper said the design process is still in its early stages, but that there are already ways the community can provide input.
Namely, she said, they need tennis players to complete a survey about options for a new tennis program at Echo Farms.
