Wilmington man gets at least 10 years for sexually abusing child

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A Wilmington man will spend at least 10 years in prison after he admitted to sexually abusing a child in 2016.
According to the District Attorney’s Office, Constantino Gomez, 37, pleaded guilty in New Hanover County Superior Court Monday afternoon to indecent liberties with a child and attempted statutory rape of a child.
Gomez was sentenced to 10 to 17 years in prison for the crimes. He will also be required to register as a sex offender for 30 years after his release from prison.
Prosecutor said the victim’s mother contacted the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office in June 2016 after her daughter, who was seven-years-old at the time, said Gomez has sexually abused her.
When confronted about the charges, Gomez fled Wilmington but was eventually taken into custody by authorities in California.
He was extradited back to North Carolina where he has remained in jail.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.