Two women killed in Columbus County crash

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Two women were killed following a single-vehicle crash in Columbus County Sunday morning.
According to an official with the N.C. State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. on U.S. 74 near mile marker 236 between Chadbourn and Whiteville.
The victims were a 22-year-old and a 23-year-old. Their identities have not been released at this time.
We’ve reached out to the trooper who is investigating the crash and will update this report when we learn new details.
