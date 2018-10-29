Two arrested on drug, gun charges after Brunswick County traffic stop

CALABASH, NC (WECT) - Two men were arrested on drug and gun charges following a traffic stop in Brunswick County last week, according to officials with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.
Quinton Demarr Richburg, 24, of Shallotte, was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, and two counts of possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He’s currently jailed under a $75,000 bond.
Charles Junior Anderson, 54, of Little River, S.C., is charged with possession of a stolen firearm and was given a $10,600 bond.
Sheriff’s office officials said the pair were arrested following a traffic stop on Hickman Road in Calabash on Friday, Oct. 26. Arrest warrants accuse Richburg of leading police on a high-speed chase before crashing the vehicle.
Officers confiscated three guns, two and a half grams of cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
