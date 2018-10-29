Traffic stop in Whiteville leads to arrest of convicted felon with stolen firearm

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A traffic stop in Whiteville on Sunday night led to the arrest of a convicted felon who had two loaded firearms in his waistband.
According to a news release from the Whiteville Police Department, a Chrysler Sebring without a license plate was stopped in a Food Lion parking lot around 11:20 p.m.
A warrant check revealed the passenger in the Sebring, Andre Shipman, was listed as an absconder from probation and parole.
As Shipman was taken into custody, he was searched and officers found two loaded firearms in his waistband, a .40 caliber Beretta pistol and a .38 caliber Rossi revolver. The Beretta was listed as stolen and an investigation revealed it was taken from a pawn shop burglary that occurred during Hurricane Florence.
Shipman also had several small baggies of marijuana and additional ammunition in his back pocket. He was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and possession with intent to sell marijuana. Shipman's bond is $32,500.
The driver, Rahmel Chavis, was arrested for driving while license revoked and given a $500 bond.
