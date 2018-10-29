Town Hall in Atkinson still serving as supply distribution site for Florence survivors

ATKINSON, NC (WECT) - There are more than 300 families in this Pender County town, and more than a month after Hurricane Florence, the number of families able to live in their damaged homes is still up in the air.
There are people in the Atkinson community who know their neighbors are hurting.
“It’s not going to be a fast or easy recovery,” says Mayor Ken Smith. “I would imagine even a year from now we’ll still be reaching out and helping the community.”
Atkinson Town Hall continues to host a relief supply giveaway as goods came in on Monday, volunteers were helping sort clothes according to gender and size.
Phan Morrow lives in Hampstead, a 45-minute drive from Atkinson, but she saw a post on Facebook about the need and decided to make the trip.
“I feel like I’m really blessed,” says Morrow. “Our house faired well in the storm and a lot of people are not that fortunate.”
One of those less fortunate people is Diane Robinson who lives in Garland.
“I just feel like FEMA gets your hopes up and then you don’t hear (from the federal agency),” says Robinson.
She drove to Atkinson to take home a box of cleaning supplies and some food.
“I’m trying to start all over again,” says Robinson. “Every little thing we get is helpful."
Smith is aware Pender County leaders are making a road trip to Washington, DC, this week in hopes of securing more recovery funding. The mayor is grateful, but sitting here on the front lines, he knows money isn’t the only answer.
“Money’s not going to be the solution. It’s going to be each person pulling together, that we’re one Pender,” says Smith. “Regardless of whether you’re Republican or Democrat, we have to work together to make our county better.”
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.