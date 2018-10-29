Shred storm-damaged documents Monday for free in Southport

SOUTHPORT, NC (WECT) - If you have storm-damaged documents for Hurricane Florence, you can take care of them in Southport on Monday, Oct. 29.
Downtown Southport Inc. is sponsoring a free shedding service from Noon until 2 p.m.
A shredding truck will be located at 200 East Nash Street, right behind the old City Hall.
Participants are asked to limit paper goods to three boxes or bags, enter via East Moore Street, and stay in their vehicles until they reach the truck.
