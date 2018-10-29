Over 4,000 pounds of medication collected in NHRMC disposal event

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Officials with New Hanover Regional Medical Center said 4,060 pounds of medication and 28,960 needles were collected during Saturday’s medication disposal event.
Hospital officials set up 17 drop-off locations in six counties in Southeastern North Carolina to facilitate proper disposal of the items.
The medications collected will be incinerated and the needles will be disposed of through NHRMC’s system
“New Hanover Regional Medical Center appreciates the support of the community, volunteers and our partners in making this event a success,” said Julian March, a spokesperson for NHRMC.
