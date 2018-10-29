One student critically injured during shooting at Butler HS, shooter in custody in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - One person has been confirmed injured after a shooting at Butler High School Monday morning.
The shooting happened around 7:15 a.m. Monday morning. Matthews Police say the victim is critically injured and was taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.
The school was placed on lock down as officials work to investigate the scene. The lock down was lifted around 9 a.m. as students could be seen running out of the building.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says the single shooter has been taken into custody and the weapon is in the possession of law enforcement.
Families arriving on the scene may pick up their students at the entrance of Butler High. Students will be escorted from the building to meet their families.
Police say they believe the incident was isolated and have secured the scene. Officials have not said what may have led to the shooting.
According to CMS, classes will proceed Monday for students who remain on campus.
This investigation is ongoing and this story will be updated as we learn more.
