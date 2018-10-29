NEWS NOW: The latest on Monday’s fatal shooting at an NC high school

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - An argument between two students at Butler High School in Matthews on Monday morning left one of them dead and on News Now at 4:30 p.m., WECT’s Jon Evans will bring you the latest details, including an afternoon update from Matthews police.
Another student was taken into custody after the shooting, which occurred around 7:15 a.m.
Jon will also talk to WECT’s Emily Featherston about the proposed public park at Echo Farms and we’ll have details about a sexual assault lawsuit filed against Massage Envy in Mayfaire Town Center.
