Multiple shots fired at Chadbourn home

CHADBOURN, NC (WECT) - No one was injured after several shots were fired at a home in Chadbourn Friday night.
According to Michele Tatum with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to 4712 Andrew Jackson Hwy. Southwest at approximately 10:30 p.m. after a report of shots fired in the area.
A woman living in the home said she heard multiple shots fired at the home. Officials say the residence was struck several times by bullets.
Six people were in the home at the time of the shooting, including children 5 and 9 years old.
