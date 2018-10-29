Local leaders going to D.C. for more Florence relief

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo and other leaders will head to Washington D.C. on Monday, Oct. 29 to seek more hurricane relief assistance.
Other leaders will include the mayors of Surf City and New Bern, and Pender County officials.
They will meet with congressional lawmakers, as well as officials with FEMA, the US Small Business Administration, and the departments of housing, transportation, and education.
Meetings with these officials will focus on the type of assistance still needed in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence as well as assistance needed for future storms.
