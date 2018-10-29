Lawsuit filed against Massage Envy for sexual battery

Massage Envy and its franchisees take any allegation of inappropriate conduct very seriously. Our Code of Conduct and Zero Tolerance Policy requires that any allegation of inappropriate conduct will be fully investigated by the franchisee, and the therapist involved is suspended during the pending investigation. If it is determined that a Zero Tolerance Offense has occurred, the therapist will be restricted from being employed by any Massage Envy franchised locations.

