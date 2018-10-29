Florida school pays it forward to NHC Florence victims

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Students at Big Pine Academy Charter School in Big Pine Keys, Fla., who went through Hurricane Irma last year, wanted to help schools in Wilmington that suffered damage from Hurricane Florence.
They said the help their school and community received after Irma made them determined to pay it forward.
They teamed up with Cape Fear Center for Inquiry (CFCI) and through lemonade stands, bake sales and grade level competitions, they were able to raise $1,387.08 for CFCI.
Lori Roy, director of CFCI said that while the school itself did not suffer major damage, many of the students and staff did. The money raised by Big Pine Academy Charter School in Florida will be used to help about six students' families at CFCI who lost a lot in the storm.
“This storm in general, it was so tragic in so many ways but it’s just shown that there’s good in people too," Roy said. "There’s always something new popping up on the news that’s not necessarily showing the goodness and this storm has definitely kind of renewed our faith in people and Big Pine Academy is not to be excluded in that.”
Roy said that their school has also been paying it forward since the storm. Students and families helped each other out by cleaning up debris after the storm and they also just recently did a Halloween costume drive for students in Pender County who were victims to Florence.
