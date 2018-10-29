First Alert Forecast: warming up through Halloween, next rain system in sight

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Monday to you! October's final weekend has come and gone and I hope you got everything out of it that you wanted to. Your First Alert Weather Team is eyeing a warming high pressure system and an eventual showery cold front for the week ahead. As you check out your latest First Alert Planning Forecast for the Cape Fear Region, you'll want to note:
- honest-to-goodness 0% rain chances will hold firm through Halloween.
- the Halloween forecast has trended warmer since last week. Highs: 70s.
- sunset on Halloween is 6:19. Twilight ends at 6:45. Temperatures should ease into the 60s after these times.
- the highest chances for showers and storms of the week are on Friday.
- deep westerlies will capture central Atlantic Hurricane Oscar and catapult it away from North America.
