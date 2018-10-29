First Alert Forecast: BOOtiful forecast through Halloween, chance for rain late week

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The only Monday blues we’re experiencing today is that gorgeous Carolina blue sky with abundant sunshine! Temperatures are seasonable around 70 today as well but once the sun goes down you’re definitely going to need to bundle up when temps drop into the mid to low 40s. Tomorrow temps slightly drop down into the 60s, however you’re still going to need those sunglasses with conditions like today.
As you check out your latest First Alert Planning Forecast for the Cape Fear Region, you'll want to note:
- 0% rain chances will hold firm through Halloween.
- the Halloween forecast has trended warmer since last week. Highs: 70s.
- sunset on Halloween is 6:19. Twilight ends at 6:45. Temperatures should ease into the 60s after these times.
- the highest chances for showers and storms of the week are on Friday.
- deep westerlies will capture central Atlantic Hurricane Oscar and catapult it away from North America.
