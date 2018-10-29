Church hit by Hurricane Harvey donates $15K to Wrightsville Beach church

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WECT) - A church outside of Houston that survived Hurricane Harvey last year sent a $15,000 check to Wrightsville United Methodist Church to help with Florence recovery.
Wrightsville United Methodist Pastor Doug Lain made the announcement Sunday to his congregation about the surprise donation from The Woodlands United Methodist Church in Texas.
"I think everyone was really inspired and energized to hear that we had received a gift from so far away, from people that didn’t even know us. We didn’t have a relationship with them other than the fact that we are a Methodist church and they are a Methodist church, but they are 1,000 miles away. And for them to simply write us a check without knowing really anything about who we are, except that we had been hurt just like they had been hurt a year before, and that now we are in the position to be a blessing to others in the community. I thought that was really cool. And clearly the rest of the church did, too,” Lain said of the congregation’s audible gasp reacting to news of the generous gift.
The Woodlands United Methodist Church said they wanted to pay forward the goodwill and assistance they received from North Carolina and around the country following Hurricane Harvey.
