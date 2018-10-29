Church hit by Hurricane Harvey donates $15K to Wrightsville Beach church

"I think everyone was really inspired and energized to hear that we had received a gift from so far away, from people that didn’t even know us. We didn’t have a relationship with them other than the fact that we are a Methodist church and they are a Methodist church, but they are 1,000 miles away. And for them to simply write us a check without knowing really anything about who we are, except that we had been hurt just like they had been hurt a year before, and that now we are in the position to be a blessing to others in the community. I thought that was really cool. And clearly the rest of the church did, too,” Lain said of the congregation’s audible gasp reacting to news of the generous gift.