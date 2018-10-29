Chicago to perform at Wilson Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Chicago will perform at the Wilson Center on Friday, March 29, 2019.
Chicago, which has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, is known for hits songs like If You Leave Me Now, Look Away and What Kind of Man Would I Be.
Tickets go on sale, Friday, Nov. 2. Online sales begin at 10 a.m. at capefearstage.com and wilsoncentertickets.com. Starting at 2 p.m., tickets can be purchased by phone at 910-362-7999 or by stopping by Ticket Central at the Wilson Center.
