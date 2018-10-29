Brunswick County Schools selects new superintendent

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Education has made its decision on the next superintendent to lead the school district.
During a special meeting on Monday, the board formally chose Dr. Jerry Oates who was serving as the associate superintendent for Brunswick County Schools.
Oates will succeed retiring Superintendent Les Tubb.
Tubb originally scheduled his retirement to be effective on Oct. 1, but decided to postpone his retirement to deal with the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Florence. Tubb will now retire at the end of October.
“We’re excited about the appointment of Dr. Jerry Oates to Superintendent of Brunswick County Schools,” Board Chairman Charlie Miller said. “His proven leadership will keep our momentum both inside and outside of the classroom. He lives here. His kids are in our schools. He’s got big shoes to fill but I am confident that he not only can handle the duties of Superintendent of Brunswick County Schools, he has the vision to take Brunswick County Schools to the next level.”
Oates joined the district in 2015 as the executive director of Human Resources. He had previously served as 2015 Principal of the Year at New Hanover High School and Principal of Williston Middle School.
“I am thankful to God for blessing me with the opportunity to lead our school district and I am honored and humbled by our board for their confidence in my leadership,” said Oates. “I am looking forward to the challenge of transforming our district for the future.”
